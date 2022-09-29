Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $2.57 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southern by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,645,242,000 after buying an additional 881,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,067,311,000 after buying an additional 539,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Southern by 19.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,764,000 after purchasing an additional 102,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,564,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,022,000 after purchasing an additional 166,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

NYSE SO traded down $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $70.65. 86,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,580,275. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.14. The stock has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 95.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.58.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.