Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 1.4% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE IBM traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.95. 49,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,829,866. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.87 and its 200-day moving average is $132.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
