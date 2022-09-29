Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Gap Up to $45.55

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.55, but opened at $46.69. Arvinas shares last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 16 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

Arvinas Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Activity at Arvinas

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.30). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 255.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 469.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $86,789.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $562,544.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 80,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

