Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Down 36.0% in September

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the August 31st total of 233,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.3 days.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

ASHTF traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $39.89 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.19.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

