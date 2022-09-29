ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Position Lowered by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,569,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in ASML by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $731.55.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $441.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $514.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.52. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $412.67 and a 52-week high of $881.12.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 13.63%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.