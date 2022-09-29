ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Update

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ASX from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.
ASX Trading Up 4.6 %
ASXFY stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.16. 16,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,485. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average of $57.41. ASX has a 1 year low of $44.84 and a 1 year high of $69.61.
ASX Cuts Dividend
ASX Company Profile
ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. It operates markets for a range of asset classes, including equities, fixed income, commodities, and energy. The company provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, technical and information, and other post-trade services; securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; and central counterparty clearing services.
