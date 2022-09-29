Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $39.18

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.18 and traded as low as $24.70. Atlanticus shares last traded at $25.78, with a volume of 39,852 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATLC shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Atlanticus from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Atlanticus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Atlanticus Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $377.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.96.

Insider Transactions at Atlanticus

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanticus

In other news, CFO William Mccamey sold 900 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $33,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the first quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the second quarter worth approximately $670,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 403.3% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

