Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Gap Down to $18.35

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.35, but opened at $16.71. Aura Biosciences shares last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 678 shares traded.
Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $779,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $936,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $37,318,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $21,318,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $69,837,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.
