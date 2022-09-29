Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the August 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Aura Systems Trading Down 17.7 %
AUSI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,754. Aura Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32.
Aura Systems Company Profile
