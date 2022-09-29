Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the August 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Aura Systems Trading Down 17.7 %

AUSI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,754. Aura Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32.

Get Aura Systems alerts:

Aura Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.