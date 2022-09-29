Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Down 9.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) fell 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $14.25 to $8.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Aurora Innovation traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. 19,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,067,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $20,947,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,041,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,283,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,396,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.73 million during the quarter.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

