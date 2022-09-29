Aurora Market Capitalization Achieves $2.62 Million (AOA)

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Aurora has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Aurora coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $122,910.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aurora Coin Profile

AOA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an Ethereum-based token that powers the platform.”

