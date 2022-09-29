Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Short Interest Update

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the August 31st total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANZBY traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.35. 195,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,511. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $21.97.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1174 per share. This represents a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

