Automata Network Trading 5.6% Lower This Week (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Automata Network has a total market cap of $39.10 million and $3.15 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Automata Network Coin Profile

ATA is a coin. It was first traded on May 30th, 2021. Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,044,571 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.

Automata Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Automata Network is a decentralized service protocol that provides a privacy middleware layer for dApps across multiple blockchains. It enables several privacy use-cases such as Anonymous Voting and MEV (Maximal Extractable Value*) minimization by leveraging on the latest cryptography and privacy-preserving algorithms, along with trusted execution environments. Telegram | Discord | GitHub “

