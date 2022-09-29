Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Decreased by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 3.1% of TFG Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $771,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 652,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,962,000 after acquiring an additional 122,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $231.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.