Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Avangrid from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Price Performance

AGR stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,300. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $53.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average is $47.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Avangrid by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after buying an additional 22,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,740,000 after buying an additional 38,242 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after buying an additional 151,411 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avangrid

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.