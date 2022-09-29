Avanti Acquisition (NYSE:AVAN) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.02

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 10105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Avanti Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Avanti Acquisition Company Profile

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and acquire one or more businesses across various industries in Europe with the United States nexus and international reach.

