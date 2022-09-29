Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Aviat Networks Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Aviat Networks stock traded down $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $26.79. 74,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,534. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $77.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $49,064.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $49,064.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pete A. Smith bought 1,550 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $50,204.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 124,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,166.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aviat Networks

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 2,982.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

