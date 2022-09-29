Avient (NYSE:AVNT) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.41% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AVNT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Avient Stock Up 1.7 %
AVNT stock opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Avient has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Avient by 1,151.1% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 393,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after acquiring an additional 362,245 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avient by 129.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Avient in the second quarter valued at about $611,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in Avient by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Avient by 267.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.
Avient Company Profile
Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avient (AVNT)
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.