Avient (NYSE:AVNT) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AVNT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

AVNT stock opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Avient has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Avient by 1,151.1% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 393,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after acquiring an additional 362,245 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avient by 129.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Avient in the second quarter valued at about $611,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in Avient by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Avient by 267.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

