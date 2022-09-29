Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Short Interest Up 182.1% in September

Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 182.1% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Avivagen Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVXF remained flat at $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. Avivagen has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.38.

Avivagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

