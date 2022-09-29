Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 159765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Avrupa Minerals Trading Down 16.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06.

About Avrupa Minerals

(Get Rating)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd., a junior exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc. The company has interest in exploration licenses, including the Alvalade project covering an area of approximately 115 square kilometers located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license that covers 15.1 square kilometers located in southeast of the capital Prishtine, Kosovo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avrupa Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrupa Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.