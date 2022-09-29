Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Azrieli Group Stock Performance

Shares of AZRGF remained flat at $71.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.22. Azrieli Group has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $71.50.

Azrieli Group Company Profile

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry. The company operates through four segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Office and Other Space for Lease in Israel, Income-Producing Properties segment in the U.S., and Senior Housing segments. It develops, acquires, leases out, manages, and maintains malls and retails centers in Israel; and office buildings and parks for offices and high-tech industry, as well as logistic areas and storage.

