Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading Down 9.9%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) was down 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02. Approximately 105,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,515,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZUL shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Azul from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Azul from $9.90 to $11.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Azul from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $800.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Azul by 83.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Azul by 930.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 74.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 18.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

