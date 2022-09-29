B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,350,000 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the August 31st total of 9,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,781,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,900,251. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.99 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. Equities research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BTG. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in B2Gold by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in B2Gold by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 17,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in B2Gold by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 161,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.