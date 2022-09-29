Baader Bank Lowers Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) to Reduce

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Baader Bank to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BOSSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hugo Boss from €59.00 ($60.20) to €64.50 ($65.82) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank cut Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.38.

Hugo Boss Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BOSSY opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.27. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $13.57.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $935.46 million for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 6.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

