Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.00

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.
Babcock International Group Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93.
About Babcock International Group
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
