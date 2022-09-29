Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Shares Gap Down to $6.70

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $6.40. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $565.47 million, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.00 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 111.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 24,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Further Reading

