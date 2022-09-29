Badger DAO (BADGER) Achieves Market Cap of $80.09 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.81 or 0.00019512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a market cap of $80.09 million and $6.06 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010900 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.