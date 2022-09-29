Ball (NYSE:BALL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $47.02

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.02 and last traded at $47.23, with a volume of 13287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.85.
Ball Stock Down 3.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Ball Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
Featured Articles
