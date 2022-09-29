Ball (NYSE:BALL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $47.02

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.02 and last traded at $47.23, with a volume of 13287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.85.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 30.66%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.