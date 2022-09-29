Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ballantyne Strong Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE BTN opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $40.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 1.29. Ballantyne Strong has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

