Ballast Advisors LLC Acquires 1,526 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 0.7% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gunma Bank Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 70,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 770,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 195,236 shares during the last quarter.

SCHH stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.54. 155,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,751. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $26.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57.

