Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 430 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ballast Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up approximately 1.5% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.82. 101,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,715,717. The company has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

