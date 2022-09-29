Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.10

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 980 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Banc of California to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $971.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.95 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Banc of California by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 217,778 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Banc of California by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 391,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 172,402 shares during the period. Blooom Inc. bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Banc of California by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 147,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

