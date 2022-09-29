BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Short Interest Down 79.0% in September

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the August 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BDORY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 445,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.65. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.72%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

