Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 20,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 733,363 shares.The stock last traded at $88.48 and had previously closed at $90.40.

BMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.66%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.086 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

