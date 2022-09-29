Bankroll Vault (VLT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9,335.00

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 28th. Bankroll Vault has a total market capitalization of $196,557.68 and approximately $9,335.00 worth of Bankroll Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bankroll Vault has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bankroll Vault coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,534.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021062 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00273313 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00141941 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.75 or 0.00756335 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.01 or 0.00588757 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Bankroll Vault Profile

VLT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-3

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 12th, 2016. Bankroll Vault’s total supply is 1,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,400 coins. Bankroll Vault’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bankroll Vault is bankroll.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

Bankroll Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bankroll Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bankroll Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bankroll Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

