Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.62

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 56634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Banxa Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.52. The firm has a market cap of C$28.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18.

Banxa Company Profile

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges. The company offers a conversion widget/API product to third parties who require fiat on-and off-ramps that allows to embed its product into the crypto ecosystem. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

