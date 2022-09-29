Barclays Cuts JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Price Target to GBX 175

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.11) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 131 ($1.58) in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

JD Sports Fashion Announces Dividend

About JD Sports Fashion

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.0034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

