Barclays Lowers Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Price Target to €116.00

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from €121.00 ($123.47) to €116.00 ($118.37) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €121.00 ($123.47) to €128.00 ($130.61) in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €87.00 ($88.78) to €88.00 ($89.80) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS BDRFY opened at $19.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $22.87.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.