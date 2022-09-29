Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOLD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 price target (down from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Up 6.0 %

GOLD opened at $14.95 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 85,920 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,881,364 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $92,784,000 after purchasing an additional 329,820 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,375,304 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $26,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,340 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.