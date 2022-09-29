Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Price Target Cut to €57.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €59.00 ($60.20) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Basf from €60.00 ($61.22) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Basf from €62.00 ($63.27) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Basf has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Stock Up 2.6 %

Basf stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,926. Basf has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24.

About Basf

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.48 billion during the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Basf will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.