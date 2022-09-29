Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €102.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €102.00 ($104.08) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($132.65) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($82.65) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($97.96) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

ETR BMW traded down €0.18 ($0.18) on Thursday, hitting €71.58 ($73.04). The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a 52-week high of €100.42 ($102.47). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €75.64 and its 200 day moving average price is €76.96.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

