BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in BCE by 720.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 915,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,644,000 after acquiring an additional 803,883 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in BCE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in BCE by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

BCE Stock Down 2.2 %

BCE stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.56. 49,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,634. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.79 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.49.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.719 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.86%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

