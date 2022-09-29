Beacon Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF makes up about 0.1% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VAW stock opened at $149.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.08. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $146.80 and a twelve month high of $201.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

