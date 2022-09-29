Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Short Interest Update

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BSEFY remained flat at $15.20 during trading on Thursday. 63 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612. Benesse has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $23.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.65.

Benesse Holdings, Inc provides educational, senior nursing care, and childcare services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Education; Nursing Care and Childcare; and Kids & Family. The company engages in the correspondence course business, school and teacher support business, cram and prep school business, English language classes for children business, and other businesses for primary school students to high school students; correspondence course primarily targeting infants; and nursing care and childcare business, which include the operation of nursing homes and home help, food delivery, and daycare and afterschool care services.

