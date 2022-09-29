Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Short Interest Update

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Benesse Price Performance
BSEFY remained flat at $15.20 during trading on Thursday. 63 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612. Benesse has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $23.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.65.
Benesse Company Profile
