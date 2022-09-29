BidiPass (BDP) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

BidiPass (BDP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BidiPass has a market cap of $69,121.16 and approximately $11.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org.

Buying and Selling BidiPass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

