Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $300.00. Approximately 67,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 942,330 shares.The stock last traded at $266.40 and had previously closed at $276.61.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Biogen to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $207.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 476.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth $33,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.50. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

