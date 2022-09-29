BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) traded down 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.33. 30,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 46,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

BiomX Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94.

Get BiomX alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiomX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHGE. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in BiomX by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 320,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 213,959 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BiomX during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BiomX by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.