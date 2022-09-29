BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BVXV opened at $0.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.49.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.