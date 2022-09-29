Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Buys 4,351 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock traded down $3.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,524. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.06 and a 200-day moving average of $139.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $121.98 and a 52 week high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.