BitTube Price Up 46.1% Over Last Week (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 41.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitTube has traded up 46.1% against the dollar. BitTube has a market cap of $206,823.16 and approximately $121.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00018655 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001418 BTC.

ByteCoin (BCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000260 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 355,161,721 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

Buying and Selling BitTube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm.”

